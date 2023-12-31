Binghamton men’s basketball rolls past Marywood 108-52 to close out 2023

By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Six different Bearcats scored double-digits, as the Binghamton men’s basketball team ended non-conference play with a dominant win over the Marywood Pacers on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats never trailed in the win.

Binghamton controlled this game from the jump, scoring within 10 seconds to take a lead they never gave up. BU opened the game on a 26-8 run and made 64% of their shots in the win.

Gavin Walsh led BU with 19 points, followed by Tymu Chenery (18), Nehemiah Benson (16), Masud Stewart (13), Max Sims (13), and Evan Ashe (12).

Next up for the Bearcats is their America East conference opener on the road against Bryant on Thursday, January 11 at 7pm.

