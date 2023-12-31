Binghamton women’s basketball ends non-conference play with 68-54 win over Chestnut Hill

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Genevieve Coleman led the way with 15 points, and Bella Pucci added 13 more as the Binghamton Bearcats won their third-straight game, 68-54 over the Chestnut Hill Griffins.

Coleman went 7-of-12 from the field as well as snagging seven boards. Pucci was 4-for-7 from the floor, a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range, and made both of her free throws. Joining Coleman and Pucci with double-digits was Meghan Casey who scored 10.

The game was tight heading into halftime, with the Bearcats up just a single point. But a 13-0 run in the third period busted it wide open, and BU never looked back, earning their third-straight win to close out 2023.

Next up for Binghamton is their first America East Conference game of the season, a home matchup with UMBC on Thursday, January 4 at 6:07pm.

