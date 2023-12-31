Giants’ Tyrod Taylor solid in return to lineup but misses potential winning 2-point conversion

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball during the first half an NFL...
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Many fans were unhappy when New York Giants coach Brian Daboll switched quarterbacks this week and had veteran Tyrod Taylor start in place of the popular Tommy DeVito.

While Taylor missed a wide-open open Saquon Barkley with a short pass on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion try, the 34-year-old held his own in a 26-25 setback to red-hot Los Angeles on Sunday. Taylor was 27 of 41 for 319 yards and a touchdown and scrambled 31 yards in the final minute to set up a potential winning 54-yard field goal by Mason Crosby in the waning seconds.

