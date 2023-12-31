High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-30-23)
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Saturday, December 30, 2023:
Boys’ Basketball:
Vestal - 37, Tioga - 48
Troy (PA) - 66, Corning - 55
Greater Latrobe (PA) - 67, Horseheads - 59
Bishop Kearney - 50, Elmira - 62
Girls’ Basketball:
Seton Catholic - 41, Ithaca - 30
Troy (PA) - 57, Corning - 50
Horseheads - 52, Elmira - 37
South Jefferson - 51, Susquehanna Valley - 39
Fayetteville-Manlius - 46, Bishop Grimes - 64
