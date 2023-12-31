High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-30-23)

Seton Catholic vs Ithaca Girls' Basketball
Seton Catholic vs Ithaca Girls' Basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Saturday, December 30, 2023:

Boys’ Basketball:

Vestal - 37, Tioga - 48

Troy (PA) - 66, Corning - 55

Greater Latrobe (PA) - 67, Horseheads - 59

Bishop Kearney - 50, Elmira - 62

Girls’ Basketball:

Seton Catholic - 41, Ithaca - 30

Troy (PA) - 57, Corning - 50

Horseheads - 52, Elmira - 37

South Jefferson - 51, Susquehanna Valley - 39

Fayetteville-Manlius - 46, Bishop Grimes - 64

