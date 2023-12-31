Trio of reserves rally Syracuse to 81-73 victory over Pittsburgh

Syracuse guard Quadir Copeland (24) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
Syracuse guard Quadir Copeland (24) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By The Associated Press
Dec. 30, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quadir Copeland had a career-high 22 points and fellow reserves Malik Brown and Benny Williams scored 15 apiece to rally Syracuse to an 81-73 victory over Pittsburgh.

Copeland, a sophomore, made 4 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and 13 of 15 free throws for the Orange (10-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). He added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brown and Williams both grabbed seven rebounds. Judah Mintz pitched in with 12 points, five assists and three steals before fouling out. Freshman Carlton Carrington hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 to guide the Panthers (9-4, 0-2) to a 38-30 lead at halftime. Carrington finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five of Pitt’s 15 turnovers.

