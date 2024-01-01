100 hikers welcome 2024 with a ‘First Day Hike’ hosted by Friends of Rogers

SHERBURNE, NY (WBNG) -- To ring in 2024, hikers laced up hiking boots and participated in the annual “First Day Hike” hosted by the Friends of Rogers at the Rogers Center in Sherburne.

The hike is a partnership between the Friends of Rogers and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Hikers had the option to choose from two trails: A guided trip to the Farm Tower for a more rigorous hike or a trip around Channels Marsh and the Boundary Trail for more a observational hike.

“It’s an awesome way to start the New Year,” said the President of Bullthistle Hiking Club Peg Fuller. “It’s a great way to enjoy nature and enjoy today.”

The event attracted about 100 hikers. Retired New York City School Teacher Loretta Brady was back to hike for her second year. She said she decided to purchase property and live near the area after she fell in love with the trails on her inaugural “First Day Hike.”

“It’s so wonderful here,” said Brady. “There’s the river, beaver activity, wildlife duck, waterfowl and it’s really lovely.”

Rogers Center has been hosting these hikes for about 20 years and Executive Director of the Friends of Rogers David Carson said the turnout for the hikes continues to grow each year.

Copyright 2024 WBNG. All rights reserved.