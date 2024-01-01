100 hikers welcome 2024 with a ‘First Day Hike’ hosted by Friends of Rogers

The Rogers Center has been hosting a “First Day Hike” for 20 years.
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERBURNE, NY (WBNG) -- To ring in 2024, hikers laced up hiking boots and participated in the annual “First Day Hike” hosted by the Friends of Rogers at the Rogers Center in Sherburne.

The hike is a partnership between the Friends of Rogers and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Hikers had the option to choose from two trails: A guided trip to the Farm Tower for a more rigorous hike or a trip around Channels Marsh and the Boundary Trail for more a observational hike.

“It’s an awesome way to start the New Year,” said the President of Bullthistle Hiking Club Peg Fuller. “It’s a great way to enjoy nature and enjoy today.”

The event attracted about 100 hikers. Retired New York City School Teacher Loretta Brady was back to hike for her second year. She said she decided to purchase property and live near the area after she fell in love with the trails on her inaugural “First Day Hike.”

“It’s so wonderful here,” said Brady. “There’s the river, beaver activity, wildlife duck, waterfowl and it’s really lovely.”

Rogers Center has been hosting these hikes for about 20 years and Executive Director of the Friends of Rogers David Carson said the turnout for the hikes continues to grow each year.

Copyright 2024 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram Friday to share her first selfie since being released...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first selfie after being freed from prison
3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84

Latest News

Six new members of Binghamton City Council sworn in
WATCH: Chenango County residents and visitors in the area share advice for the New Year
WATCH: Chenango County residents and visitors in the area share advice for the New Year
Paul Battisti sworn in as Broome County District Attorney