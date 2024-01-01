30th Endicott Mayor Is Sworn In

Binghamton (WBNG) -

The Village of Endicott celebrated the swearing-in of its 30th Mayor, Nicholas Burlingame.

Burlingame has claimed to have an ambitious agenda that plans on not just the rebirth of the Village of Endicott but the re-branding of the village itself.

The rebranding plans to showcase and highlight the strengths and character while preserving the unique history and heritage of the village.

Burlingame believes to achieve this goal, they must hit the ground running. From day one, the board and mayor plan to revitalize the downtown district.

They also plan to start the Washington Avenue “Street Skate Project” on or before March 7, 2024.

“Endicott, New York sits in the value of opportunity and we were once known as the magic city. From farmland to an incorporated community in six short years. We were once home to the largest shoe manufacturer in the world and the birthplace of IBM. We were built on a vision of hard work, innovation, and technology. We are home of the square deal. It’s not just something we say, it’s something that’s woven into our DNA,” said Mayor Burlingame.

The Mayor appointed Timothy Wright as Deputy Mayor, Machelle Spinelli as trustee, Janis Orlando as Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, and William Ingersoll as Associate Judge.

