30th Endicott Mayor Is Sworn In

The 30th Endicott Mayor Was Sworn In Monday.
The 30th Endicott Mayor Was Sworn In Monday.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) -

The Village of Endicott celebrated the swearing-in of its 30th Mayor, Nicholas Burlingame.

Burlingame has claimed to have an ambitious agenda that plans on not just the rebirth of the Village of Endicott but the re-branding of the village itself.

The rebranding plans to showcase and highlight the strengths and character while preserving the unique history and heritage of the village.

Burlingame believes to achieve this goal, they must hit the ground running. From day one, the board and mayor plan to revitalize the downtown district.

They also plan to start the Washington Avenue “Street Skate Project” on or before March 7, 2024.

“Endicott, New York sits in the value of opportunity and we were once known as the magic city. From farmland to an incorporated community in six short years. We were once home to the largest shoe manufacturer in the world and the birthplace of IBM. We were built on a vision of hard work, innovation, and technology. We are home of the square deal. It’s not just something we say, it’s something that’s woven into our DNA,” said Mayor Burlingame.

The Mayor appointed Timothy Wright as Deputy Mayor, Machelle Spinelli as trustee, Janis Orlando as Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, and William Ingersoll as Associate Judge.

Copyright 2024 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram Friday to share her first selfie since being released...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first selfie after being freed from prison
3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84

Latest News

Paul Battisti swearing in ceremony
Paul Battisti sworn in as Broome County District Attorney
Binghamton City Council Swearing In
Six new members of Binghamton City Council sworn in
Black Bears fall to Danbury in shootout, lose second-straight game
Families celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at Animal Adventure Park