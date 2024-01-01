Black Bears fall to Danbury in shootout, lose second-straight game

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, allowing the Danbury Hat Tricks to force overtime and eventually win their second straight against the Bears in a shootout on New Year’s Eve.

Danbury scored first in this one, as Brandon Stojcevski pushed a rebound into the net to give his team the early lead. But the Black Bears followed that up with two quick goals, courtesy of Josh Fletcher and Tyson Kirkby, to give Binghamton the one-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Thomas Wray scored with just 21 seconds left before the second intermission to make it 3-1 Black Bears. But in the third, the Hat Tricks’ offense picked up, with Jacob Ratcliffe and Kyle Jeitzner scoring just two minutes apart to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the two teams headed for a shootout. The goalies held strong, allowing just one goal total. Unfortunately for the Black Bears, it was Danbury’s Connor Woolley scoring the lone goal in the shootout, giving Danbury their second win over the Black Bears in as many days.

Binghamton has a chance to bounce back on Saturday, January 6. As they host the Motor City Rockers at 7pm at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

