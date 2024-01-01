Black Bears fall to Danbury in shootout, lose second-straight game

By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears blew a 3-1 lead in the third period, allowing the Danbury Hat Tricks to force overtime and eventually win their second straight against the Bears in a shootout on New Year’s Eve.

Danbury scored first in this one, as Brandon Stojcevski pushed a rebound into the net to give his team the early lead. But the Black Bears followed that up with two quick goals, courtesy of Josh Fletcher and Tyson Kirkby, to give Binghamton the one-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Thomas Wray scored with just 21 seconds left before the second intermission to make it 3-1 Black Bears. But in the third, the Hat Tricks’ offense picked up, with Jacob Ratcliffe and Kyle Jeitzner scoring just two minutes apart to force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime, the two teams headed for a shootout. The goalies held strong, allowing just one goal total. Unfortunately for the Black Bears, it was Danbury’s Connor Woolley scoring the lone goal in the shootout, giving Danbury their second win over the Black Bears in as many days.

Binghamton has a chance to bounce back on Saturday, January 6. As they host the Motor City Rockers at 7pm at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Murder suspect taken into custody at Town of Union address
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Deadly Cortland County crash turns criminal

Latest News

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) covers a kick during an NFL football game,...
Bills set up AFC East-deciding finale at Miami with 27-21 win over Patriots
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball during the first half an NFL...
Giants’ Tyrod Taylor solid in return to lineup but misses potential winning 2-point conversion
Binghamton Men's Basketball
Binghamton men’s basketball rolls past Marywood 108-52 to close out 2023
Binghamton Women's Basketball
Binghamton women’s basketball ends non-conference play with 68-54 win over Chestnut Hill