Families celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at Animal Adventure Park

(WBNG)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARPURSVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- Children around the Southern Tier headed to Animal Adventure Park to ring in the New Year a little earlier than midnight.

The park hosted its popular “Noon Year’s Eve” event on Sunday where the Snow Sisters made a special appearance for the “Frozen in Time” ball drop.

Families and children enjoyed special performances, had the chance to feed the animals and counted down to noon to welcome in 2024.

“When we really wanted to find something to do with the kiddos during the daytime, this kind of came to be,” said Owner of Animal Adventure Park Jordan Patch. “Being a parent, we look for these opportunities and anytime we can extend that to the community it’s always a win.”

This celebration also marks the last event of 2023 for the park. It will reopen again in April.

