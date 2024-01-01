Paul Battisti sworn in as Broome County District Attorney

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday afternoon Republican Paul Battisti was officially sworn in as Broome County’s next District Attorney.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Broome County Supreme Courthouse in Binghamton.

Battisti reflected on the unique feeling of being sworn into office in the same place where he had his first and last criminal trials as a defense attorney.

He said he’s excited to hit the ground running immediately, naming many early priorities he hopes to accomplish.

“As Broome County District Attorney I will prioritize mastering the discovery process, achieving a position of being fully staffed, to educate and mentor Assistant District Attorneys, ensure all victims have a voice and fully evaluate all cases,” said Battisti.

Battisti was sworn in by Judge Joseph F. Cawley and was joined by his five children and his wife Christine.

