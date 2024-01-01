A quiet start to 2024

A couple chances at snow
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 24 (22-28) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Early clouds, becoming mostly sunny. High 38 (34-40) Wind W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy. Low 26 (22-28) Wind W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 30% High 34 Low 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 30 Low 22

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 40% High 32 Low 24

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 32 Low 24

Cold and quiet tonight and into Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight.

Clouds will clear out for your Tuesday, but they will return Wednesday.

A low over the Atlantic and a cold front moving in from the north will give us some snow showers

Thursday. This will be followed by mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures Friday

and Saturday.

We’ll have to watch a low that will develop along the Gulf of Mexico. As this low moves northward,

we’ll have snow for Sunday.

Cold, cloudy and quiet Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

