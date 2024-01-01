Six new members of Binghamton City Council sworn in

Binghamton City Council Swearing In
Binghamton City Council Swearing In(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday morning, six new members of Binghamton Council were officially sworn into office.

The six new members all share two things in common: This will be their first term and they are all Democrats.

City Council Majority Leader Kinya Middleton said they won’t be shy to lean on other officials for help as their terms begin.

“It’s a great thing because we have great leaders like Lea Webb, Donna Lupardo, Jason Garnar and we have great people who are in office who are past former council members,” said Middleton. “They can help us along the way I think every day, as with anything, when you first start is a work in progress.”

New City Council President Hadassah Mativetsky said an early priority for new members is to listen to their constituents.

“It is about representing the residents of our districts and really building those relationships in our respective districts as well as learning about the broader topics, the different topics that stretch across all the different districts,” said Mativetsky.

Something Mativetsky and the rest of City Council are excited about is the wide range of expertise and connections between those elected.

“The level of diversity in experience in terms of life and professional experience is pretty exciting,” said Mativetsky. “The fact that we have such in a lot of ways non-overlapping communities of friends and networks and we’re bringing them together.”

The remaining seat for Binghamton’s sixth district has yet to be filled due to a tie in November’s General Election.

The new City Council will meet for the first time Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

