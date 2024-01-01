Station 45 hosts 8th annual New Year’s Eve ball drop

(WBNG)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A massive New Year’s Eve celebration was underway Sunday at Station 45.

The event featured fun activities for the whole family to enjoy along with delicious food and drink.

Attendees were excited to see how the station celebrates this fun holiday.

“I am just fascinated with the way they decorated and kept this train station still in its original state,” said Attendee Jeanne Vanburen.

The most exciting part of the night will be the ball drop. Sunday night’s party will be going strong until 1 a.m.

This is the eighth year that Station 45 is hosting this event.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
Murder suspect taken into custody at Town of Union address
Hayden Bonta, 17
Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say
Deadly Cortland County crash turns criminal

Latest News

Families celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at Animal Adventure Park
Binghamton women’s basketball ends non-conference play with 68-54 win over Chestnut Hill
Binghamton men’s basketball rolls past Marywood 108-52 to close out 2023
3 charged after K9 finds drugs, ghost gun found in Kirkwood