Station 45 hosts 8th annual New Year’s Eve ball drop

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A massive New Year’s Eve celebration was underway Sunday at Station 45.

The event featured fun activities for the whole family to enjoy along with delicious food and drink.

Attendees were excited to see how the station celebrates this fun holiday.

“I am just fascinated with the way they decorated and kept this train station still in its original state,” said Attendee Jeanne Vanburen.

The most exciting part of the night will be the ball drop. Sunday night’s party will be going strong until 1 a.m.

This is the eighth year that Station 45 is hosting this event.

