A white New Year's?
Colder later in the week
MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 0-T” 20% High 36 (32-38) Wind NW 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, clearing. Low 24 Wind NW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Low 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 30% High 34 Low 18
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 32 Low 20
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 40% High 32 Low 22
We have a clipper coming through tonight and early Monday. This will give us snow showers
New Year’s Eve with early flurries New Year’s Day.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday. Mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear Monday
Monday night.
Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy
Wednesday.
A low over the Atlantic and a cold front moving in from the north will give us some snow showers
Thursday. This will be followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures Friday
and Saturday.
We’ll have to watch a low along the Gulf of Mexico. As this low moves northward, we’ll have snow
for Sunday.
