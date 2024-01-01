A white New Year's?

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, (early) snow showers. 0-T” 20% High 36 (32-38) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, clearing. Low 24 Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 30% High 34 Low 18

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 32 Low 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 40% High 32 Low 22

We have a clipper coming through tonight and early Monday. This will give us snow showers

New Year’s Eve with early flurries New Year’s Day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday. Mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear Monday

Monday night.

Cold and quiet Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy

Wednesday.

A low over the Atlantic and a cold front moving in from the north will give us some snow showers

Thursday. This will be followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures Friday

and Saturday.

We’ll have to watch a low along the Gulf of Mexico. As this low moves northward, we’ll have snow

for Sunday.

