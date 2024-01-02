Some afternoon sunshine

TUESDAY: Mosly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. High 38 (34-40) Wind W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy. Low 26 (22-28) Wind W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 (34-40) Wind W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 20% Low 26 Wind SW becoming W 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 32 Low 18

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 30 Low 22

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers at night. 20% High 34 Low 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 40% High 32 Low 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22

Mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight.

Another cloudy day Wednesday. With a cold front moving in from the north, we’ll have

snow showers Wednesday night. Snow showers will continue Thursday.

The snow will be followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures Friday

and Saturday.

We’ll have to watch a low that will develop along the Gulf of Mexico. As this low moves northward,

we’ll have snow for Saturday night and into Sunday.

Cold, cloudy and quiet Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

