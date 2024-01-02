Some afternoon sunshine
Still looking at snow on Sunday
TUESDAY: Mosly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. High 38 (34-40) Wind W 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming mostly cloudy. Low 26 (22-28) Wind W 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 (34-40) Wind W 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1″ 20% Low 26 Wind SW becoming W 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 32 Low 18
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 30 Low 22
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers at night. 20% High 34 Low 24
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow. 40% High 32 Low 22
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 34 Low 22
Mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight.
Another cloudy day Wednesday. With a cold front moving in from the north, we’ll have
snow showers Wednesday night. Snow showers will continue Thursday.
The snow will be followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies and colder temperatures Friday
and Saturday.
We’ll have to watch a low that will develop along the Gulf of Mexico. As this low moves northward,
we’ll have snow for Saturday night and into Sunday.
Cold, cloudy and quiet Monday with mostly cloudy skies.
