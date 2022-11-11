Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BCBS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BCBS, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

Excellus BCBS has a New Community Resource Center in Johnson City, New York. Located at 47 Riverside Drive, the center offers in-person help with health insurance questions, enrollment opportunities, claims or benefits.

At the new Community Resource Center, Retail Sales Consultants can help individuals enroll in health insurance coverage regardless of their age or financial status, including in a Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Supplement Plan, or a Prescription Drug Plan.

Even those not eligible for Medicare can take advantage of other services offered. Consultants can help people enroll an individual product, on or off the New York State of Health Marketplace, including Qualified Health Plans, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus, Medicaid Managed Care and Stand-alone Dental.

Customer Care advocates are also available for face-to-face visits about claims, billing, benefits, and any other questions our members may have.

Appointments are not necessary, but are recommended. Walk-ins are welcome, but are subject to a sales associate’s availability and previously scheduled appointments. Locally, those with questions may call 607-304-9800 to set up an appointment.

For more information, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.

Check out Excellus BCBS on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter through @ExcellusBCBS, or on Instagram @Excellus_BCBS.