Excellus BCBS offering services at Community Resource Center in Johnson City

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BCBS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BCBS, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

At the new Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Community Resource Center, individuals can receive personalized assistance from our staff to address their health insurance needs. Shannon Moore, one of our experienced customer care advocates, explains how this personalized service makes a difference.

“It’s more personal. I will also be able to follow up so if they need to bring in additional documentation. They don’t have to mail it in and wait for it to get to an office and then to be uploaded. I can upload it right then I can look into every problem right there. And again, if I’m unable to solve a problem, I can reach back out if I need additional information. Again, I can contact them and have them come right back in.”

Shannon’s expertise is not limited to enrollment and claims issues. She can help with a variety of health insurance-related concerns:

“So what I do is if a member walks in with an issue, such as a claims issue or a billing issue, I can actually look those issues up I can help resolve them if it means that I need to submit a claim form for them or help them contact a provider to get the right codes that go on claims. I can do that as well. I can also print out documentation, claims forms, HIPAA authorization forms, and I can print them I can upload them to the system when they bring them in. I also again, it’s just answering any question they have. So if someone needs to find a provider that’s in their network, I can help them find that provider and making sure that provider accepts their plan. I can also order ID cards that’s a huge thing. A lot of people misplace their ID cards and I can help them with ordering new ones.”

At the Community Resource Center, we strive to provide excellent customer service and support to our members. Come visit us and see how we can help you with your health insurance needs!