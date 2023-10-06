Excellus BlueCross BlueShield works with local nonprofits to help the community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BCBS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BCBS, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield works with community nonprofits to make sure the public’s needs are being met in many different ways!

For example, Excellus works with the Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network providing support to new moms and families throughout the first year of life. But Excellus BCBS’s reach goes even further.

“We do a lot of volunteer work and engage in our community to help support and fill those gaps ourselves,” Amber Granger, the community investments and partnerships manager for Excellus BCBS, said.

Granger says the company also provides event sponsorships throughout the years and health and awareness awards to provide funding.

“We do also offer multi-year funding opportunities for collaborative efforts that do support our community with perhaps multiple organizations coming together to partner on these initiatives so we can make sure that we are making the most impact we possibly can right here in our community,” Granger said.

Then there’s Excellus BCBS’s work with the Economic Opportunity Program that provides programs and services that help individuals become economically self-sufficient.

“From an economic development perspective, helping individuals become healthy -- it’s important to address the social determinants of health when we think about food, clothing, shelter, when we think about communities, those are key ingredients to help individuals and families be able to thrive and move forward in their lives,” Economic Opportunity Program CEO Andrea Ogunwumi said.

Ogunwumi specifically highlights a program done in tandem with Excellus BCBS called the Mindful Eating Active Lifestyle Program, or MEALS for short.

“The MEALS program, through the support of Excellus, focuses on helping individuals and children particularly learn about nutritious food, healthy eating, and also having active lifestyles,” Ogunwumi said. “The whole goal is to share that information early and to attempt to really reduce childhood obesity through this meal program as we focus specifically on high risk areas where health issues and factors are high as well as high poverty.”

For more information, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com/.