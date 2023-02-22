Partnership and grant to help those who need speech language pathology aid

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus Blue Cross-Binghamton and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus Blue Cross-Binghamton, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has awarded a $30,000 Health Equity Award to Binghamton University’s Division of Speech and Language Pathology (SLP) to increase clinical access for high-need members of the community. The Decker College Speech Language Hearing Clinic, located in the Health Science Building in Johnson City, is designed to offer a reduced fee structure for assessment and individual and group therapy services.

This clinic is part of the clinical service model developed by Binghamton University’s Division of Speech and Language Pathology. It serves individuals in the Southern Tier and all counties in upstate New York while providing clinical training to both undergraduate and graduate students. The clinic will serve approximately 100 individuals and their families each year, with approximately 20% of participants from low socioeconomic status populations.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield awarded the grant as part of its mission to help people in their communities live healthier and more secure lives by providing access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. The Health Equity Awards help fund programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities within the region and support Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access.

The Binghamton University SLP program aligns with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s mission of reducing health disparities and improving health equity by meeting individuals where they are and identifying those in need and connecting them with a network of resources for a reduced cost.

The Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic at Binghamton University serves individuals from ages 4 to 70, with approximately 90% of the individuals served coming from the Southern Tier. The clinic prioritizes low-income populations and those without health insurance.

The Decker College Speech Language Hearing Clinic has already served 23 high-need individuals and their families through collaborations with The Family Enrichment Network, Gigi’s Playhouse, Helping Celebrate Abilities - Handicapped Children’s Association of Southern Tier, Inc., Maine-Endwell School District, Newark Valley School District, United Health Services and Whitney Point School District.

This partnership between Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and Binghamton University’s Division of Speech and Language Pathology will provide much-needed access to speech and language pathology services for individuals who may not have had access before. It is a great example of how partnerships between healthcare providers and academic institutions can have a positive impact on the community.