Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award Winning Journalist to Speak at Women’s Fund Annual Breakfast

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is proud to support the Women’s Fund Annual Breakfast in May!

The breakfast event will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel located at 225 Water Street in Binghamton, New York.

This year’s keynote speaker is Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award winning journalist, Maria Hinojosa and she’ll be speaking on “Owning Your Own Voice.” Hinojosa has been recognized by People En Español as one of the 25 most powerful Latina women. Her nearly 30-year career as a journalist includes reporting for national outlets such as PBS, CBS, CNN and NPR. She also anchored an Emmy Award-winning talk show from WGBH in Boston and now is the founder of a multimedia company based in Harlem.

To purchase tickets for the Women’s Fund Annual Breakfast, call (607) 772-6773. All proceeds for the event will go to support the Women’s Fund.

The mission of the Women’s Fund states, “The Women’s Fund improves and empowers the lives of women and girls in the region through collective and engaged philanthropy among women.”

Women have made important strides in recent decades, achieving significant leadership positions in business, academia, government, and the military. How can it still be, then, that two-thirds of American adults who live below the poverty line are women? How is it that more than one-third of all women-headed households in the U.S. fall below poverty level? What are we to think in a nation where a girl without a high school diploma has a 90% chance of being poor and raising children who will also live in poverty?

Some goals of the Women’s Fund are to:

Address the serious issues that impact women and girls in our region by grantmaking to organizations addressing those issues.

Build a permanent endowment that can be used to help the region’s women and girls now and for the future.

Provide an efficient way to turn the power of donors’ individual contributions into a collective philanthropic force that can achieve greater impact on women’s issues than any single smaller donation could.

Involve donors to the Fund in the process of deciding how the grant funds are spent and which agencies and projects receive them.

To date, the Women’s Fund has made $315,751 in grants to over one hundred projects and programs at nonprofit agencies throughout the five-county region we serve. We have funded programs that address: sexual violence and domestic abuse, financial literacy, small business development, character and leadership development for girls, services for women veterans, women’s health, parenting skills, Internet safety and more.

Learn more about the Women’s Fund here.