Help make a kid’s summer with the Brooks’ BBQ Fundraiser for Camp Sertoma!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, visit https://www.binghamtonsertoma.org/events/brooks-chicken-bbq/.

Join us for a sizzling summer event that combines mouthwatering barbecue with a great cause! The highly anticipated Brooks BBQ Fundraiser is back, and this time it’s all for the benefit of Camp Sertoma. Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 11th, and head over to the Boys and Girls Club located at 90 Clinton Street in Binghamton. From 11 am to 2 pm, we’ll be serving up delicious food and fantastic fun for the whole family.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are priced at just $15, granting you access to a delectable spread of Brooks BBQ specialties. Sink your teeth into tender, smoky ribs, juicy grilled chicken, and savory pulled pork, all expertly prepared by the talented chefs at Brooks. With a menu that will leave your taste buds tingling, you won’t want to miss out on this culinary delight!

This year, we are thrilled to announce that Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield is proudly promoting the event. Together, we aim to raise funds that will directly support children in need, enabling them to attend Camp Sertoma this summer. By participating in the Brooks BBQ Fundraiser, you’ll not only satisfy your cravings for amazing barbecue but also contribute to an incredible cause.

Camp Sertoma provides a life-changing experience for children, offering a safe and nurturing environment where they can learn, grow, and forge lifelong friendships. By attending this event, you’ll be helping us make a difference in the lives of these deserving children, giving them the opportunity to create unforgettable memories and develop essential life skills.

Don’t let this opportunity slip away! Mark your calendar, grab your tickets, and join us on June 11th at the Boys and Girls Club. Together, we can bring smiles to the faces of children and make their summer extraordinary. Your presence at the Brooks BBQ Fundraiser will ensure that every child who dreams of attending Camp Sertoma can do so. Let’s come together and make a positive impact on their lives. Get your tickets today and be a part of this remarkable event!