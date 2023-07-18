Addressing Uncomfortable Health Concerns

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

In the realm of healthcare, open and honest communication between patients and providers is essential. However, there are certain health concerns that individuals may find uncomfortable or challenging to discuss during their medical appointments. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recognizes the importance of addressing these sensitive topics and has implemented proactive measures to ensure that members receive comprehensive care.

Insurers understand the significance of gathering feedback from their members, particularly on subjects that individuals may not feel comfortable discussing with their healthcare providers. Recent surveys have revealed that mental health, bladder control issues, the risk of falling, and memory-related concerns were among the topics members hesitated to broach with their providers. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield utilizes these survey findings to identify common themes and then educates their network of providers accordingly.

However, patients should not solely rely on their providers to initiate conversations about these uncomfortable health concerns. It is equally important for individuals to prepare for their appointments and be ready to ask the necessary questions. Aging-related topics, such as memory issues, bladder control problems, balance concerns, and loneliness, often elicit personal and emotional responses. These issues may impact mental health and overall well-being.

By taking an active role in their healthcare journey, patients can empower themselves to address these sensitive matters. It is crucial for individuals to be forthright and proactive in bringing up uncomfortable topics during their appointments. By doing so, potential issues can be identified early and addressed promptly, preventing them from escalating into more significant problems.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield encourages open dialogue and emphasizes the importance of discussing uncomfortable health concerns. It is through honest conversations that individuals can receive the comprehensive care they need and deserve. Remember, your well-being matters, and by actively participating in your healthcare, you can ensure that no health concern goes unaddressed.

In conclusion, addressing uncomfortable health concerns requires both proactive efforts from healthcare insurers and active participation from patients. By fostering an environment of open communication and providing education to providers, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is committed to addressing these sensitive topics. Patients play a pivotal role in their healthcare journey by initiating discussions and being prepared to raise uncomfortable concerns. By prioritizing open dialogue, individuals can address potential issues early on, promoting proactive care and overall well-being.