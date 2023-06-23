Discussing Men’s Health Month with Excellus

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com

It’s Men’s Health Month, which aims for men to take charge of their overall health. To discuss this topic, we spoke with Ankit Garg, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Garg says that men think that if they’re slim or feeling fine, then they don’t have a disease, which is simply not true.

“Some of the diseases like heart disease, prostate cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, even colon cancer don’t have any symptoms,” said Garg. “If you miss your regular preventive screenings, or if you do not visit your physician regularly, then you would never be able to.”

Garg also says if you’re able to maintain those regular check-ins with your physician, make sure that you’re on time with your screenings and everything. He also believes men are not very likely to, you know, seek help when they have issues.

Men are less likely to speak up and get treatment for many mental health disorders. Mental health is demonstrated very differently in men. For example, for women, they might be feeling sad or lonely, Whereas for men it might come up as aggression, anger, or easy irritability. Men are not easily open.

“Make sure that you’re talking to your primary care physician about some of those changes in mood or change in irritability levels,” said Garg.

Garg says if men have a history of childhood trauma or sexual abuse, physical symptoms might arise in different ways, including headaches, racing heart, sleep, and digestive issues.

“Men are more likely to have sleep apnea and unless a spouse or a partner points it out, they’re not gonna know it,” said Garg. “If left unaddressed, there is research out there that sleep apnea can cause high blood pressure, lung problems, and it can also lead to mental health issues.”

A lot of these issues could be prevented by lifestyle and diet changes, according to Garg. He also wanted everyone to know that regardless of age, it’s important to go to the doctor rather than wait, which can turn into something bigger.

