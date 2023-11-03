Excellus BlueCross BlueShield helps fund mobile grocery bus

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

Located in what’s known as a food desert, the Greater Good Grocery Store was founded as a way to provide healthy and affordable food to the north side of Binghamton. With the help of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the nonprofit has also been able to extend benefits through its bus program. This store and bus are brining much needed food resources to the area.

“The Greater Good Grocery store, in conjunction with the bus, is a nonprofit grocery story on the north side of Binghamton,” says Kinya Middleton, manager of the Greater Good Grocery Store. “There hasn’t been a grocery store in 25 years here, so we are addressing food insecurity here, making sure we have all of the staple needs, fresh produce, fresh products for people who may not have access to vehicles in this neighborhood.”

The products available are the same items you can find a larger grocery stores.

“We have fresh fruit, meat, ice cream, canned goods, snacks...just about every single thing that they need here to make meals, to make sure that they have access,” says Middleton.

She says that in the north side neighborhood, it’s mostly just gas stations for any food products, which is obviously not ideal.

“For our customers, we look for their opinion on things, so if they ask us if we can carry something, we take our time and we search it to make sure we can carry that for them,” says Middleton.

She says the Excellus BCBS grant helped them to hire a bus driver for their mobile food program, which will help rural and urban areas, as well as help populations who have a hard time getting to the store, such as senior citizens.

“We want to target those places where they don’t have access to vehicles, because we know the weather is getting cold, and they might have some mobility issues, so the bus driver is a key position, that’s going to get us to different places,” says Middleton.

She says 10 stops are currently scheduled for the bus, and in addition to cash or card purchases, it will accept EBT and WIC funds soon. The store also offers a double up food bucks program, to expand patrons’ budgets and palates even further.

“This grocery store is here for everyone,” says Middleton. “We are here to help in this area, and in the community. It’s a community grocery store.”

She says the store means a lot to their customers.

“To some people, it may seem like just a little store, but people really depend on this,” says Middleton.

Learn more by visiting the store in person, using the map below, or online at greatergoodgrocery.org.