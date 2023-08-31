Excellus BlueCross BlueShield takes initiative to educate residents about health insurance options

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield stands as a prominent advocate within our community, furnishing valuable resources to our neighbors. Kerry Tallon, who holds the position of Blue Cross Blue Shield Marketplace Facilitated Enroller II, shared details about their participation in an event organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension at West Inco Park.

During this event, a rock painting booth was set up, aiming to foster a sense of unity among community members. Children, parents, and families came together to adorn rocks with expressions of unity as seen in their communities and families.

“To promote unity in the community, kids and their parents and families could paint rocks to show what they feel unity is and how they express unity in their communities and their families,” said Tallon.

Tallon highlighted that their presence at such events extended beyond participation; they also took the opportunity to enlighten everyone about the availability of healthcare insurance.

“Health insurance is a very complicated thing,” said Tallon. “It’s something we all need and it’s all very important in all of our lives. If you don’t have access to health insurance, that’s the first thing that affects us if we can’t be healthy or access care.”

Lack of access to health insurance directly impacts well-being and healthcare accessibility. During the pandemic, the state adopted measures to ensure the continuity of health insurance coverage without early re-certification.

Tallon noted that as the pandemic is now over, everything has now returned to the previous protocol. Consequently, people are required to renew and recertify their coverage to ensure alignment with appropriate programs that guarantee comprehensive coverage.

“Everybody will have to renew and they can come and see me to do that, and I can walk them through and if their coverage changes, I can explain what those changes are instead of just having them do it themselves and then not understand why or what coverage has changed,” said Tallon.

For those interested in exploring Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage options, please call Kerry Tallon at (607) 232-5134.