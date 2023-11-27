Tioga Open Door Mission receives support from Excellus BCBS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, visit https://www.excellusbcbs.com.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) knows the importance of supporting local community organizations, and one of those supported is the Open Door Mission.

“The Open Door Mission is mainly focused on the economically disadvantaged, the homeless, the working poor in our community, as well as people in recovery and senior citizens,” says Justin Bass, the Store & Community Event Manage at Tioga County Open Mission.

The locations offer food pantries, clothing, and even a men’s sober living shelter and transitional housing. And, if you make a donation, it goes right back to support the organizations.

“All of the proceeds from donated items sold here, go back into our funding for our programs,” says Bass.

For the holidays in December, there will be two children’s gift giving events, in Waverly and Owego. No advanced sign-up is needed.

“At Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, we feel it’s very important for us to continually support local organizations that are doing such important work to support our communities,” says Excellus BCBS Community Investments & Partnerships Manager, Amber Granger.

Excellus BCBS has provided funding for several events for the Open Door Mission over the last several years, says Granger, including diversifying options available at the food pantry.

“Rural communities have just as many, if not more, needs than some of our more urban areas,” says Granger. “There’s oftentimes a lack of transportation, as well as food deserts, and not as many grocery stores and opportunities for individuals to get their needs met.”

Learn more about the three locations and all the services available in the video above.