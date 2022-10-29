Tier Pediatrics Welcomes New Nurse Practitioner and Gives Back to Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tier Pediatrics and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tier Pediatrics, visit www.tierpediatrics.com.

Tier Pediatrics is growing and giving back!

Main provider, Dr. Nasreen Battla (MPH/FAAP), is a Primary Care Pediatrician, with more than 35 years in pediatric practice.

Dr. Battla specializes in infectious diseases and acute illness. She is a compassionate caretaker and provides emotional support to the entire family. With extensive training in all areas of health related to infants, children, and young adults, Dr. Battla will always work with you and your child for the best possible care.

On your next visit to Tier Pediatrics, you might see a new face. Justin Weilert is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, now practicing at Tier Pediatrics.

He obtained his Master of Science in Family Nurse Practitioner degree and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Binghamton University. Weilert also earned a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience degree from King’s College. His clinical rotations were completed at the Hamlin Family Health Center and Lake Region Urgent Care.

NP Weilert is interested in treating pediatric patients until the age of 21, with an emphasis on asthma and allergy care. He also has 4 years of experience working as a registered nurse at Binghamton General Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, and Geisinger Medical Center.

Originally from Long Island, NY, Weilert currently resides in Binghamton, NY. He enjoys swimming and hiking in his free time. Get to know more about new NP Justin Weilert here.

And Tier Pediatrics does more than just help their patients. They give back to the communities they serve.

Tier Pediatrics teamed up with WBNG to collect coats for children in need, as a location sponsor for the Coats for Kids 2022 campaign. Many warm winter coats were donated by the community at their office location. The coats were then picked up, professionally dry cleaned, and distributed to families in need through a network of local non-profits. They have successfully collected enough coats to warm many children in the Southern Tier region.

Tier Pediatrics provides the best care for your child, while also keeping community health and safety in mind. Learn more by visiting their website.