Bookmakers have given the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-11) +35000 moneyline odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Red Storm play at home against the Providence Friars on Saturday, February 11 at 12:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

St. John's (NY) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +35000 63rd Bet $100 to win $35000 Pre-New Year +20000 50th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

St. John's (NY) Team Stats

St. John's (NY)'s +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (306th in college basketball).

The Red Storm have a 10-4 record at home and a 1-7 record on the road while going 3-0 in neutral-site games.

St. John's (NY) is 13-1 when playing as favorites, and has a single win (1-8) in games it has been listed as underdogs.

In Big East action, St. John's (NY) is 4-10. It is 10-1 outside of conference play.

St. John's (NY) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-7 | Q2 Record: 1-3 | Q3 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 7-0

1-7 | 1-3 | 5-1 | 7-0 St. John's (NY) has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (seven).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, St. John's (NY) is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best St. John's (NY) Players

Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (12.0 rebounds per game).

Andre Curbelo paces the squad with 4.5 assists per game.

The Red Storm are led by David Jones from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.5 shots from deep per game.

St. John's (NY)'s steals leader is Posh Alexander, who averages 2.1 per game. Soriano leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks an outing.

