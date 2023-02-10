Syracuse Odds to Win 2023 March Madness
Oddsmakers have listed the Syracuse Orange (15-10) with +35000 moneyline odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Check out the latest futures and game odds for Syracuse and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
The Orange are scheduled to play the NC State Wolf Pack in a home contest on Tuesday, February 14. This bout tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.
Syracuse NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds
|Odds
|NCAA Rank
|Payout
|Current
|+35000
|63rd
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|Pre-New Year
|+20000
|50th
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Preseason
|+20000
|55th
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.
Syracuse Team Stats
- Syracuse's +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (201st in college basketball).
- This year, the Orange have a 9-5 record at home and a 5-4 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.
- Syracuse has won 12 games (12-3) when playing as the favorite, while going 2-7 when listed as the underdog.
- In ACC action, Syracuse is 8-6, compared to a 7-4 record outside of the conference.
- The Orange are 3-2 in one-possession games and 4-5 in games decided by six points or fewer.
Syracuse Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 0-5 | Q2 Record: 1-2 | Q3 Record: 6-3 | Q3 Record: 8-0
- Syracuse has five losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
- Syracuse has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.
Best Syracuse Players
- Joseph Girard III leads the Orange in scoring, racking up 17.0 points per game.
- Judah Mintz leads Syracuse with 4.4 assists a game and Jesse Edwards paces the squad with 10.1 rebounds per matchup.
- The Orange are led by Girard from long distance. He connects on 2.9 shots from deep per game.
- Syracuse's blocks leader is Edwards, who records 2.8 per game. Mintz leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a contest.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.