Manny Bates and David Jones are two players to watch on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) square off against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Butler

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's (NY)'s Last Game

St. John's (NY) dropped its previous game to the Xavier, 96-71, on Saturday. AJ Storr starred with 14 points, and also had four boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM AJ Storr 14 4 0 0 1 2 Dylan Addae-Wusu 14 3 2 0 0 3 Andre Curbelo 13 4 3 3 0 1

St. John's (NY) Players to Watch

Joel Soriano is averaging team highs in points (15.5 per game) and rebounds (12). And he is delivering 1 assists, making 57.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jones gets the Red Storm 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Andre Curbelo tops the Red Storm in assists (4.5 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 3 rebounds. He also averages 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Posh Alexander is putting up 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor.

Dylan Addae-Wusu gives the Red Storm 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

