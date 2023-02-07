The Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) will attempt to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

St. John's (NY) vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

St. John's (NY) has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 352nd.

The Red Storm average 9.2 more points per game (77.0) than the Bulldogs give up (67.8).

When St. John's (NY) allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 3-1.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) is putting up more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (71.6).

At home the Red Storm are allowing 69.6 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than they are away (84.9).

St. John's (NY) knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than away (28.2%).

St. John's (NY) Schedule