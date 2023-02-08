The Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Matthews Arena.

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Hofstra has compiled a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.

The Pride are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 164th.

The Pride score an average of 74.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 70.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When Hofstra allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 9-1.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

Hofstra is scoring more points at home (81.2 per game) than away (72.7).

At home the Pride are conceding 64.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they are away (72.7).

At home, Hofstra knocks down 9.9 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (8.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.1%) than on the road (35.9%).

Hofstra Schedule