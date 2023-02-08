The Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Matthews Arena.

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Info

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • Hofstra has compiled a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 164th.
  • The Pride score an average of 74.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 70.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When Hofstra allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 9-1.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

  • Hofstra is scoring more points at home (81.2 per game) than away (72.7).
  • At home the Pride are conceding 64.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they are away (72.7).
  • At home, Hofstra knocks down 9.9 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (8.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.1%) than on the road (35.9%).

Hofstra Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 @ Charleston (SC) W 85-81 TD Arena
2/2/2023 Towson W 76-72 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/4/2023 Stony Brook W 79-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
2/8/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena
2/11/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
2/13/2023 Drexel - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

