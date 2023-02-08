Wednesday's game features the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) clashing at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (on February 8) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-71 victory for Syracuse.

According to our computer prediction, Syracuse is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Florida State. The two teams are expected to go under the 150.5 total.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Line: Syracuse -2.5

Syracuse -2.5 Point Total: 150.5

Syracuse vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 74, Florida State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Florida State

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-2.5)



Syracuse (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Syracuse has gone 13-8-0 against the spread, while Florida State's ATS record this season is 9-11-0. The Orange have hit the over in 12 games, while Seminoles games have gone over 11 times. The teams score 144.6 points per game combined, 5.9 less than this matchup's over/under. Syracuse is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Florida State has gone 5-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball and are giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Syracuse averages rank 179th in the nation. Its opponents grab 31.6 per outing.

Syracuse connects on 3.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.2 (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6.

The Orange's 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 126th in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 174th in college basketball.

Syracuse has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (96th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (170th in college basketball).

