Thursday's game features the Towson Tigers (13-8) and the Hofstra Pride (8-13) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-53 win for heavily favored Towson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Pride suffered a 63-59 loss to Monmouth.

Hofstra vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 70, Hofstra 53

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

The Pride's signature win this season came in a 46-42 victory over the Elon Phoenix on January 6.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Hofstra is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 7

74-71 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 3

64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 21

63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 13

69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 343) on November 18

Hofstra Performance Insights