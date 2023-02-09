Thursday's game that pits the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-13) versus the Siena Saints (14-9) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 9.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Jaspers claimed a 57-44 win over Saint Peter's.

Manhattan vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Manhattan vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 64, Siena 59

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaspers' best win of the season came against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers registered the 53-46 home win on February 2.

Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins

56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19

64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17

57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4

78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12

73-47 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 22

Manhattan Performance Insights