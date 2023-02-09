Marist vs. Rider Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at McCann Arena has the Marist Red Foxes (10-11) matching up with the Rider Broncs (5-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-57 win for Marist, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Red Foxes are coming off of a 73-45 loss to Quinnipiac in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Marist vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 60, Rider 57
Marist Schedule Analysis
- The Red Foxes' best win this season came in a 56-43 victory against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers on January 5.
- Marist has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Marist 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-41 on the road over American (No. 169) on December 10
- 61-45 over North Florida (No. 217) on November 19
- 65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on February 2
- 83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 19
- 63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Marist Performance Insights
- The Red Foxes have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (scoring 57.6 points per game to rank 315th in college basketball while allowing 60.6 per outing to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a -63 scoring differential overall.
- With 59.1 points per game in MAAC action, Marist is tallying 1.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (57.6 PPG).
- Offensively the Red Foxes have been worse in home games this season, scoring 53.6 points per game, compared to 59.6 per game when playing on the road.
- Marist is surrendering 53.8 points per game this year at home, which is 14.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (68.6).
- The Red Foxes' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 58.5 points per contest compared to the 57.6 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.