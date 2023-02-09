Thursday's game between the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-22) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10) at Yanitelli Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Saint Peter's securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Purple Eagles head into this matchup after a 61-54 loss to Iona on Thursday.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 67, Niagara 65

Niagara Schedule Analysis

Against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Purple Eagles secured their best win of the season on January 12, a 70-62 road victory.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5

66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31

74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19

73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28

67-64 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 7

Niagara Performance Insights