Thursday's game between the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-22) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10) at Yanitelli Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Saint Peter's securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Purple Eagles head into this matchup after a 61-54 loss to Iona on Thursday.

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Saint Peter's 67, Niagara 65

Niagara Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Purple Eagles secured their best win of the season on January 12, a 70-62 road victory.

Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5
  • 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31
  • 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19
  • 73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28
  • 67-64 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 7

Niagara Performance Insights

  • The Purple Eagles' -50 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.4 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (232nd in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Niagara has averaged 66.8 points per game in MAAC play, and 63.4 overall.
  • The Purple Eagles are scoring more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (61.5).
  • Niagara allows 67.2 points per game at home, and 63.9 on the road.
  • While the Purple Eagles are putting up 63.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 67.3 a contest.

