Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Wagner Seahawks (11-9) and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-14) squaring off at Spiro Sports Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 62-60 victory for Wagner according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Terriers' last game on Saturday ended in a 61-48 victory over Stonehill.
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wagner 62, Saint Francis (BKN) 60
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers defeated the No. 251-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wagner Seahawks, 61-59, on January 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Saint Francis (BKN) has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 2
- 66-60 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 16
- 62-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 21
- 70-61 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on February 2
- 65-59 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on January 6
Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights
- The Terriers are being outscored by four points per game, with a -88 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.3 points per game (318th in college basketball), and allow 61.3 per outing (97th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Saint Francis (BKN) has averaged 60.4 points per game in NEC action, and 57.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Terriers are averaging 14.2 more points per game at home (66.3) than on the road (52.1).
- At home, Saint Francis (BKN) concedes 55.1 points per game. On the road, it allows 64.8.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Terriers are posting 60.4 points per contest, 3.1 more than their season average (57.3).
