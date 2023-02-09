Thursday's contest features the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-13) and the Siena Saints (14-9) matching up at MVP Arena (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-59 victory for Manhattan, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Saints are coming off of a 77-75 loss to Mount St. Mary's in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Siena vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Siena vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 64, Siena 59

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints' signature win this season came in a 55-51 victory on January 19 against the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

Siena has 12 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Siena 2022-23 Best Wins

61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 99) on January 5

78-71 over Oakland (No. 214) on November 26

63-55 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 19

72-48 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 2

94-45 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Siena Performance Insights