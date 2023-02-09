Siena vs. Manhattan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-13) and the Siena Saints (14-9) matching up at MVP Arena (on February 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-59 victory for Manhattan, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Saints are coming off of a 77-75 loss to Mount St. Mary's in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Siena vs. Manhattan Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Siena vs. Manhattan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 64, Siena 59
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints' signature win this season came in a 55-51 victory on January 19 against the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.
- Siena has 12 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Siena 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-46 at home over Fairfield (No. 99) on January 5
- 78-71 over Oakland (No. 214) on November 26
- 63-55 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on November 19
- 72-48 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 2
- 94-45 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 14
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints' +137 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.8 points per game (135th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per contest (118th in college basketball).
- Siena's offense has been better in MAAC games this season, posting 69.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.8 PPG.
- The Saints post 71.2 points per game in home games, compared to 61.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.
- Siena is allowing 60.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (62.3).
- The Saints have been putting up 70.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 67.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
