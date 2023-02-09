How to Watch the Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northeastern Huskies (10-11) go up against the Stony Brook Seawolves (13-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in CAA play.
Stony Brook Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cabot Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
Stony Brook vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison
- The Seawolves' 68.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 62.5 the Huskies allow.
- Stony Brook has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.2 points.
- Stony Brook is 13-3 when it scores more than 62.5 points.
- The Huskies score 63.2 points per game, just three fewer points than the 66.2 the Seawolves allow.
- Northeastern has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Northeastern is 9-8 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
Stony Brook Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 80-76
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/29/2023
|Towson
|W 83-66
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/5/2023
|Drexel
|L 66-65
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|2/12/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|2/17/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
