Thursday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-6) and Syracuse Orange (15-9) matching up at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 78-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Orange took care of business in their most recent matchup 79-72 against Boston College on Sunday.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Syracuse 59

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Orange captured their best win of the season on January 12 by registering an 83-73 victory over the Boston College Eagles, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Orange are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Orange are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on February 5

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on December 18

65-48 at home over Bucknell (No. 103) on November 25

79-56 at home over Stony Brook (No. 111) on November 7

89-71 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Syracuse Performance Insights