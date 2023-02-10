The Buffalo Bulls (12-12, 6-5 MAC) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC) are set to meet on Friday at Alumni Arena, with a tip-off time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Curtis Jones and Sincere Carry are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Buffalo's Last Game

On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Buffalo defeated the Eastern Michigan 102-97. With 21 points, LaQuill Hardnett was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaQuill Hardnett 21 7 2 0 1 3 Isaiah Adams 21 8 1 1 0 4 Zid Powell 14 0 3 1 1 2

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jones leads the Bulls with 15.9 points per game and 2.9 assists, while also putting up 5.2 rebounds.

Hardnett posts a team-high 7.6 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 10.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field.

Zid Powell puts up 12.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Adams is averaging 11.4 points, 1.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Armoni Foster paces his squad in assists per game (4.1), and also posts 9.7 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)