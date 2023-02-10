MAC rivals meet when the Buffalo Bulls (12-12, 6-5 MAC) welcome in the Kent State Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 MAC) at Alumni Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, February 10, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Buffalo vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

In games Buffalo shoots higher than 39.5% from the field, it is 11-7 overall.

The Bulls are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 160th.

The Bulls score 80.2 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 64.1 the Golden Flashes allow.

Buffalo is 12-7 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison

Buffalo is scoring 86.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 76.5 points per contest.

The Bulls cede 75 points per game in home games this year, compared to 82.8 away from home.

In home games, Buffalo is making 1.7 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than on the road (6.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to on the road (32.3%).

Buffalo Schedule