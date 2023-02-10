Friday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-17, 3-10 MAAC) and the Iona Gaels (16-7, 9-3 MAAC) at Koessler Athletic Center features the Golden Griffins' Jacco Fritz and the Gaels' Nelly Junior Joseph as players to watch.

How to Watch Iona vs. Canisius

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Koessler Athletic Center

Koessler Athletic Center Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN3

Iona's Last Game

Iona won its most recent game versus the Fairfield, 70-61, on Sunday. Joseph was its top scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nelly Junior Joseph 18 16 0 1 0 0 Daniss Jenkins 18 3 3 1 0 1 Walter Clayton Jr. 13 4 3 2 1 0

Iona Players to Watch

Joseph is posting team highs in points (15.6 per game) and rebounds (9.4). And he is contributing 1.2 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

The Gaels receive 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Walter Clayton Jr..

The Gaels get 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Berrick JeanLouis.

The Gaels receive 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Osborn Shema.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)