Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (8-16, 4-9 MAAC) host the Siena Saints (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) at Knott Arena on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3. There is no line set for the matchup.
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, February 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN3
- Where: Emmitsburg, Maryland
- Venue: Knott Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Saints Betting Records & Stats
- The Saints have hit the over in 11 of their 19 games with a set total (57.9%).
- So far this year, Siena has put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread.
- Mount St. Mary's (7-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 38.9% of the time, 13.7% less often than Siena (10-9-0) this year.
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mount St. Mary's
|62.2
|131.3
|65.7
|131.6
|131.3
|Siena
|69.1
|131.3
|65.9
|131.6
|134.9
Additional Siena Insights & Trends
- Siena has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Saints have hit the over three times.
- Siena has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season in conference games.
- The Saints score an average of 69.1 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 65.7 the Mountaineers allow.
- Siena is 9-4 against the spread and 13-3 overall when it scores more than 65.7 points.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Siena Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mount St. Mary's
|7-11-0
|7-11-0
|Siena
|10-9-0
|11-8-0
Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Home/Away Splits
|Mount St. Mary's
|Siena
|3-7
|Home Record
|7-3
|4-9
|Away Record
|6-5
|2-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|58.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.5
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|1-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-4-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
