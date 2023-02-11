Saturday's contest between the Army Black Knights (9-13) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-22) at Navy Alumni Hall has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Army securing the victory. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on February 11.

The Black Knights are coming off of an 83-68 win against Loyola (MD) in their last outing on Wednesday.

Army vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Army vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Army 62, Navy 60

Army Schedule Analysis

The Black Knights' signature win this season came in a 52-43 victory over the Bucknell Bison on January 18.

Army 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over American (No. 169) on January 25

77-56 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 11

74-66 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 185) on January 28

75-56 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on January 2

75-61 at home over Navy (No. 306) on January 21

Army Performance Insights