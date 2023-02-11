Army vs. Navy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Army Black Knights (9-13) and the Navy Midshipmen (1-22) at Navy Alumni Hall has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-60, with Army securing the victory. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on February 11.
The Black Knights are coming off of an 83-68 win against Loyola (MD) in their last outing on Wednesday.
Army vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Army vs. Navy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Army 62, Navy 60
Army Schedule Analysis
- The Black Knights' signature win this season came in a 52-43 victory over the Bucknell Bison on January 18.
Army 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over American (No. 169) on January 25
- 77-56 on the road over American (No. 169) on January 11
- 74-66 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 185) on January 28
- 75-56 at home over Lafayette (No. 274) on January 2
- 75-61 at home over Navy (No. 306) on January 21
Army Performance Insights
- The Black Knights' -88 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.4 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per outing (218th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Army has averaged 64.1 points per game in Patriot action, and 61.4 overall.
- At home, the Black Knights score 61.8 points per game. On the road, they average 61.1.
- At home, Army concedes 62.9 points per game. Away, it allows 67.5.
- The Black Knights have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 62.6 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average of 61.4.
