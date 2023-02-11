Binghamton vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Albany Great Danes (16-10) and the Binghamton Bearcats (13-11) matching up at SEFCU Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 62-48 victory for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Bearcats earned a 75-53 win over New Hampshire.
Binghamton vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Binghamton vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 62, Binghamton 48
Binghamton Schedule Analysis
- The Bearcats notched their best win of the season on December 3, when they grabbed a 77-72 victory over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.
- Binghamton has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (10), but also has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (nine).
Binghamton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-61 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 10
- 77-68 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 286) on January 14
- 54-51 at home over Navy (No. 306) on December 7
- 75-53 at home over New Hampshire (No. 322) on February 8
- 59-45 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 322) on January 4
Binghamton Performance Insights
- The Bearcats have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 61.7 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.7 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Binghamton is averaging more points (63.5 per game) than it is overall (61.7) in 2022-23.
- The Bearcats are scoring more points at home (65.5 per game) than away (58.5).
- At home Binghamton is giving up 55.3 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than it is on the road (62.7).
- The Bearcats are posting 62.9 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (61.7).
