Saturday's game features the Buffalo Bulls (9-11) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-18) squaring off at McGuirk Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-57 win for heavily favored Buffalo according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bulls' most recent game was a 91-73 loss to Toledo on Wednesday.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 79, Central Michigan 57

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' best win this season came against the Bucknell Bison, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 103) in our computer rankings. The Bulls secured the 58-51 win at home on December 20.

Buffalo 2022-23 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 11

81-76 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on February 1

58-49 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 29

63-58 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 7

78-59 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 277) on January 14

Buffalo Performance Insights