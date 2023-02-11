Canisius vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Marist Red Foxes (10-12) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-16) matching up at McCann Arena (on February 11) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-56 victory for Marist.
The Golden Griffins' last game on Thursday ended in a 73-36 loss to Quinnipiac.
Canisius vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
Canisius vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marist 63, Canisius 56
Canisius Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Golden Griffins defeated the Buffalo Bulls (No. 57 in our computer rankings) by a score of 57-55.
- Canisius has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
Canisius 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-47 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on December 7
- 79-74 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 5
- 74-67 at home over Rider (No. 294) on December 17
- 65-61 at home over Marist (No. 302) on December 19
- 64-58 on the road over Colgate (No. 327) on November 22
Canisius Performance Insights
- The Golden Griffins have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 61.0 points per game, 260th in college basketball, while conceding 67.8 per contest, 271st in college basketball) and have a -150 scoring differential.
- Canisius scores fewer points in conference play (60.2 per game) than overall (61.0).
- The Golden Griffins average 63.9 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
- At home Canisius is giving up 63.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than it is away (71.0).
- While the Golden Griffins are putting up 61.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 57.5 points per contest.
