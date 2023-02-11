Colgate vs. Bucknell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Bucknell Bison (10-13) and the Colgate Raiders (12-11) clashing at Cotterell Court in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-50 victory for heavily favored Bucknell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Raiders won their most recent game 63-51 against Lehigh on Wednesday.
Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
Colgate vs. Bucknell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucknell 68, Colgate 50
Colgate Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders' best win this season came in a 64-57 victory over the Bucknell Bison on January 14.
Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on February 8
- 69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 2
- 52-48 at home over American (No. 169) on February 4
- 55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 176) on November 19
- 65-52 at home over Army (No. 248) on January 8
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 59.3 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball while allowing 55.6 per contest to rank 24th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.
- Colgate's offense has been worse in Patriot action this season, tallying 56.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.3 PPG.
- The Raiders are scoring 61.6 points per game this season at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (57.2).
- Defensively, Colgate has played better at home this year, ceding 55.4 points per game, compared to 55.8 away from home.
- On offense, the Raiders have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 55.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 59.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
