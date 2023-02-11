Saturday's contest features the Bucknell Bison (10-13) and the Colgate Raiders (12-11) clashing at Cotterell Court in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-50 victory for heavily favored Bucknell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Raiders won their most recent game 63-51 against Lehigh on Wednesday.

Colgate vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Colgate vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 68, Colgate 50

Colgate Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' best win this season came in a 64-57 victory over the Bucknell Bison on January 14.

Colgate 2022-23 Best Wins

63-51 on the road over Lehigh (No. 149) on February 8

69-59 at home over Lehigh (No. 149) on January 2

52-48 at home over American (No. 169) on February 4

55-41 on the road over Albany (No. 176) on November 19

65-52 at home over Army (No. 248) on January 8

Colgate Performance Insights